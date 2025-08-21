Fatal crash claims life of St. Louis motorcyclist on I-84

ONEIDA COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI) — The Idaho State Police is investigating a fatal collision that claimed the life of a Missouri man early this morning on Interstate 84.

The crash occurred around 5:20 a.m. near milepost 263, north of Snowville, Utah. According to ISP, the man had been travelling eastbound on I-84, riding a 2002 Harley Davidson. Behind him, a 2024 Freightliner tractor hauling cattle, driven by a 48-year-old male from Oakley, was traveling in the same direction.

ISP reports that the Freightliner struck the motorcycle from behind. The motorcycle rider, who was wearing a helmet, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The collision caused a significant traffic disruption, with all eastbound lanes of I-84 closed for approximately eight hours while crews investigated and cleared the scene. The investigation is ongoing.