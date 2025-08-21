Target’s brand crisis, a new Disney, hidden moon discovery: Catch up on the day’s stories

By Sarah Hutter, CNN

Over-the-counter birth control pills, which don’t require a doctor’s appointment or prescription, have been available in the US for over a year. This is who’s using them.

The retailer is in a brand identity crisis, CNN’s Allison Morrow writes. While it’s easy to get lost in Target’s recent handling of American culture war narratives, the root of the problems runs deep. Is it possible to come back from this?

New estimates from the Pew Research Center show that the undocumented immigrant population in the US reached a record 14 million in 2023 during the Biden administration. These six states were home to the majority of them.

Data from one woman’s fitness tracker helped lead her to an important medical diagnosis. These devices can measure just about everything nowadays, and they’re increasingly being used as a window into our internal health. But they have their limits.

Astronomers discovered a hidden moon orbiting Uranus using the James Webb Space Telescope. This brings its total to 29 — and there are likely more to be found near the planet in our galaxy far, far away.

Abu Dhabi is building an adrenaline-charged playground that could give the previous entertainment capital a run for its money. And it landed the ultimate weapon: Disney.

🏝️ Sworn to silence: At this private island resort, where British and Hollywood royalty have reportedly stayed, prices start at roughly $15,000 a night. Who exactly goes? That’s one secret they’ll never tell.

🌮 Food of the people: Shawarma, döner and tacos al pastor have roots around the globe. When you thread meat onto a spinning spit to roast it — likely among humans’ most ancient cooking techniques — it doesn’t stay in one place for long.

🍴 Cracker Barrel’s stock tanked after making what change?

A. Discontinued its famous hashbrown casserole

B. Unveiled a new, controversial logo

C. Stopped operations in the South

D. Released a very limited fall menu

🧠 Quiz answer: B. Shares of Cracker Barrel nosedived after the company announced it’s dropping the barrel and man from its logo, angering some loyal fans.

