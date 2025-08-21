Taunted in Prison? Confessed killer Bryan Kohberger requests transfer, alleging sexual harassment

BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) — In yet another example of his struggles to adjust to prison life, confessed murderer Bryan Kohberger is seeking a transfer from his current prison unit. The former Washington State University criminology Ph.D. student claims he is being sexually harassed by other inmates.

Kohberger, 30, was recently sentenced to four consecutive life sentences for the murders of University of Idaho students Madison Mogen, Kaylee Goncalves, Xana Kernodle, and Ethan Chapin. After pleading guilty to the murders, he was transferred to the Idaho Maximum Security Institution in Kuna.

Just one night after arriving at the facility, Kohberger submitted a handwritten request to be moved from J-Block. According to a note originally obtained by People magazine, he wrote that J-Block "is an environment that I wish to transfer from" due to being "subject to minute-by-minute verbal threats/harassment."

Only days after his initial complaint, Kohberger submitted a separate complaint to a prison guard, this time specifically alleging sexual harassment. An incident report notes that one inmate allegedly told Kohberger, "I'll b--- f--- you," while another was recorded as saying, "The only a-- we'll be eating is Kohberger's."

In his request to the deputy warden, Kohberger has asked to be transferred to B-Block, another unit within the same institution. However, documents obtained by the outlet indicate Kohberger was advised that J-Block is "generally a fairly calm and quieter tier" and was told to "give it some time."

The news comes only a week after reports that J-block inmates were taunting Kohberger through the vents in his cell. In both occasions, the convicted killer gained little sympathy from the online and professional community. In an interview with Fox News Digital, former prison pastor Keith Roverea told the outlet that Kohberger is only making the situation much worse by complaining.