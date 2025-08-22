Annual Greek Festival returns to Pocatello Saturday, August 23

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI)– The Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary Greek Orthodox Church is hosting its popular Greek Festival on Saturday, August 23.

The event is a Pocatello tradition spanning decades, and the largest cultural celebration in the whole state of Idaho. The festival will feature music, traditional Greek dancing, and plenty of Greek food made by dozens of volunteers over hundreds of hours.

"The most delicious food you'll ever taste: roasted lamb, we have beautiful loukaniko... We have shish kebabs this year, pastitsio, spanakopita, tiropita, Greek salads, and of course, everyone's favorite gyros... we have over 12,000 pieces of pastry," said Father Constantine Zozos, parish priest. "...And we invite everybody for this wonderful family affair where we share our heritage, we share our faith as well."

Along with the food and festivities, the Greek Orthodox Church will also host several tours of the historic chapel throughout the day on Saturday. Father Zozos said they are expecting around 6,000 visitors at this year's Greek Festival.

Admission to the festival is free; a menu of food items and prices will be available at the festival. Proceeds from food sales will support the upkeep of the Church's chapel, a national historic site, and go to support non-profit organizations in the Pocatello area.

The Greek Festival will go from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary Greek Orthodox Church at 518 N. 5th Ave. in Pocatello.