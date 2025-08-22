Pocatello-Chubbuck Chamber of Commerce hosts appreciation lunch attended by hundreds

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI)– The Pocatello-Chubbuck Chamber of Commerce hosted its annual Appreciation BBQ lunch on Friday to thank the hundreds of area businesses that make up the chamber.

"We're a big membership organization, so we want to make sure they know we appreciate them," said Matt Hunter, president and CEO of the Pocatello-Chubbuck Chamber of Commerce. "And it's another opportunity for our members to get to know each other, to meet each other, to see each other; it's almost like a networking event, but it's also an appreciation lunch so we get a lot of folks out here."

Currently, the Pocatello-Chubbuck Chamber of Commerce is made up of over 800 local businesses and organizations.

For more information on the Pocatello-Chubbuck Chamber of Commerce and its members, you can visit their website at www.pocatelloidaho.com.