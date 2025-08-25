Blackfoot firefighters rescue person overcome by heat exhaustion while fighting brush fire

BLACKFOOT, Idaho (KIFI) — An unidentified individual was rescued by Blackfoot Fire Department crews on Saturday, August 23, after being found overcome by heat exhaustion near a brush fire.

Around 12:30 PM, crews were dispatched to the 1000 W area after reports of smoke and flames. Upon arrival, firefighters discovered a rapidly spreading brush fire that was threatening nearby trees, a stubble field, and a home.

As crews began to attack the blaze and call for additional resources, they found a person lying facedown in the brush, clearly "overcome by heat exhaustion, bordering on heat stroke." Firefighters quickly redirected their hoselines to protect the individual and called an ambulance to the scene.

The ambulance crew was able to assist the person to their home, where they were assessed and able to cool off. Meanwhile, firefighters successfully contained the fire, preventing any further loss of property.

The Blackfoot Fire Department released a statement on Facebook expressing gratitude that the incident was mitigated successfully and that the individual is recovering well. They also issued a public reminder about the dangers of heat, urging residents to stay hydrated and take breaks when working outdoors.

"Pay attention to warning signs of heat exhaustion in yourselves and others," states the post. "These signs include excessive sweating without replenishing fluids, dizziness and spotty vision, and in extreme cases, altered mental status and dry, flushed skin. If any of these symptoms occur, seek shade immediately and rehydrate while actively cooling!"

Blackfoot Fire officials also remind residents that a countywide burn ban is still in effect until September 28. No open burning is permitted during this time, with the exception of ringed campfires.