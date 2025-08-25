House GOP Oversight panel subpoenas Epstein estate for ‘birthday book,’ other documents

By Sarah Ferris, CNN

(CNN) — The House Oversight Committee has deepened its probe into the federal government’s investigation of the late, disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein, issuing a subpoena to his estate for an array of documents.

The GOP-led committee issued the subpoena to Epstein’s estate Monday, demanding a slew of documents that include the so-called “birthday book” – a reported collection of letters gifted to Epstein for his 50th birthday that included a note bearing President Donald Trump’s name. Trump has repeatedly denied writing the letter and sued The Wall Street Journal, which first reported on it, for defamation.

“Recent reporting indicates the estate of Mr. Epstein has access to documents relevant to the Committee’s investigation, including the alleged ‘birthday book’ prepared for Mr. Epstein by Ms. Maxwell,” GOP Chairman James Comer wrote in a letter to Epstein’s estate.

The committee is also seeking Epstein’s will, all non-disclosure agreements executed by him, his financial documents and “any document or record that could be reasonably construed to be a potential list of clients involved in sex, sex acts, or sex trafficking” facilitated by Epstein.

In a statement, Comer signaled that people involved in Epstein’s estate are willing to comply with the subpoena. He set a deadline of September 8 for the estate to hand over the documents.

“It is our understanding that the Estate of Jeffrey Epstein is in custody and control of documents that may further the Committee’s investigation and legislative goals. Further, it is our understanding the Estate is ready and willing to provide these documents to the Committee pursuant to a subpoena,” Comer said.

“The Epstein Estate received a subpoena this afternoon from the House Committee on Oversight and Government Reform; we are reviewing it. As the Co-Executors have always said, they will comply with all lawful process in this matter, and that includes the Committee’s subpoena,” said Daniel Weiner of the law firm Hughes Hubbard and Reed.

The Kentucky Republican also announced that the committee would sit down with Alexander Acosta, who served as secretary of the Department of Labor during Trump’s first term, for a transcribed interview. During his time as US attorney in Florida, Acosta oversaw a 2008 plea deal with Epstein.

Acosta, who served as the US Attorney for the Southern District of Florida, will appear voluntarily for an interview on September 19, the committee said.

Acosta had been widely criticized during Trump’s first term for that plea agreement.

In 2019, then-Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer called for Acosta’s resignation after accusing him of having “cut Epstein a sweetheart deal.”

The escalation of the House committee’s Epstein investigation comes after the Department of Justice handed over thousands of pages of Epstein-related documents to the panel last Friday. But Democrats on that panel have said only about “3 percent” have new information, including flight logs from the Customs and Border Protection agency on the location of Epstein’s former plane.

Rep. Robert Garcia, the top Democrat on the committee, said in a statement, “After weeks of pressure from Oversight Democrats, Chairman Comer has finally issued a subpoena for Jeffrey Epstein’s infamous birthday book, which contains critical information about Epstein’s social network—and has agreed to hear testimony from Alex Acosta. These are important steps forward to get long-overdue answers about sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein’s crimes. It doesn’t matter who you are: If you were involved with Jeffrey Epstein and you hurt people, you need to be held accountable.”

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2025 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.