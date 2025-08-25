Skip to Content
Lightning strikes spark multiple wildfires in in Caribou-Targhee National Forest

today at 5:02 PM
Published 5:05 PM

CARIBOU-TARGEHEE NATIONAL FOREST (KIFI) — Fire crews are battling several lightning-caused fires in the Caribou-Targhee National Forest. With more thunderstorms in the forecast, Forest Rangers are appealing to visitors to exercise extreme caution to prevent new fires.

Three of the most recent fires include:

  • Rocky Top Fire: 11 miles northwest of Swan Valley, at 3 acres.
  • Rim Trail Fire: 27 acres, located 13 miles northeast of Tetonia. Check for road and trail closures before traveling.
  • Tponce Fire: 9 miles northeast of Inkom, at 11 acres.

Stage 1 Fire Restrictions remain in place across eastern Idaho. The forest service stresses that simple actions can make a huge difference. "Possessing or discharging fireworks, incendiary ammunition, and exploding targets are illegal on public lands," a recent statement warned. "Help prevent human-caused wildfires."

