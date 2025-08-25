Lightning strikes spark multiple wildfires in in Caribou-Targhee National Forest
CARIBOU-TARGEHEE NATIONAL FOREST (KIFI) — Fire crews are battling several lightning-caused fires in the Caribou-Targhee National Forest. With more thunderstorms in the forecast, Forest Rangers are appealing to visitors to exercise extreme caution to prevent new fires.
Three of the most recent fires include:
- Rocky Top Fire: 11 miles northwest of Swan Valley, at 3 acres.
- Rim Trail Fire: 27 acres, located 13 miles northeast of Tetonia. Check for road and trail closures before traveling.
- Tponce Fire: 9 miles northeast of Inkom, at 11 acres.
Stage 1 Fire Restrictions remain in place across eastern Idaho. The forest service stresses that simple actions can make a huge difference. "Possessing or discharging fireworks, incendiary ammunition, and exploding targets are illegal on public lands," a recent statement warned. "Help prevent human-caused wildfires."