Lightning strikes spark multiple wildfires in in Caribou-Targhee National Forest

CARIBOU-TARGEHEE NATIONAL FOREST (KIFI) — Fire crews are battling several lightning-caused fires in the Caribou-Targhee National Forest. With more thunderstorms in the forecast, Forest Rangers are appealing to visitors to exercise extreme caution to prevent new fires.

Three of the most recent fires include:

Rocky Top Fire: 11 miles northwest of Swan Valley, at 3 acres.

11 miles northwest of Swan Valley, at 3 acres. Rim Trail Fire: 27 acres, located 13 miles northeast of Tetonia. Check for road and trail closures before traveling.

27 acres, located 13 miles northeast of Tetonia. Check for road and trail closures before traveling. Tponce Fire: 9 miles northeast of Inkom, at 11 acres.

Stage 1 Fire Restrictions remain in place across eastern Idaho. The forest service stresses that simple actions can make a huge difference. "Possessing or discharging fireworks, incendiary ammunition, and exploding targets are illegal on public lands," a recent statement warned. "Help prevent human-caused wildfires."