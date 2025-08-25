Rupert man struck by semi-truck on I-84 following early morning crash

CASSIA COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI) — A 22-year-old Rupert man was killed this morning after he was struck by a semi-truck on I-84 near milepost 234.7, in Cassia County. The semi vs pedestrian crash happened at around 3:35 a.m.

According to the Idaho State Police (ISP), the man was driving a 1999 Chrysler 300 westbound on the eastbound shoulder of the interstate. After his vehicle crashed, he reportedly exited and stood in the eastbound lanes of travel. He was then hit by an eastbound 2023 Freightliner semi-truck, which was being driven by a 30-year-old man from Saratoga Springs, Utah.

The Rupert man succumbed to his injuries at the scene.

Eastbound lanes of I-84 were closed for about five hours while the scene was investigated. The Idaho State Police are continuing to investigate the crash.