ISU & INL partner to strengthen domestic critical materials supply chain

The following is a press release from Idaho State University:

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – An evolving partnership between Idaho State University (ISU) and the Idaho National Laboratory (INL) is helping secure the nation’s supply of critical materials used to make a wide range of important technologies, including nuclear fuels.

INL and Department of Energy officials, joined by ISU President Robert Wagner, dedicated the Critical Materials and Energy Systems Innovation Center during an Aug. 26 ceremony in Idaho Falls.

Formerly known as the Center for Advanced Energy Studies (CAES), the Innovation Center supports expanded cooperation between Idaho’s university students, faculty members and INL researchers to accelerate innovations in critical and strategic materials and minerals. Building on more than a decade of successful partnership under the CAES model, both institutions are leveraging their combined expertise to deliver impactful research and development outcomes.

“ISU and INL have a long history of successful partnerships and collaborations,” said ISU President Robert Wagner. “Establishing a critical and strategic materials center positions Idaho as a national leader in critical materials research, driving innovation and economic opportunity across the region while building America’s energy future and safeguarding national security. We continue to seek ways to enhance opportunities for ISU faculty and students to work directly with INL in finding innovative solutions to some of the nation’s most pressing challenges.”

Specifically, the Innovation Center will help INL researchers develop recovery, extraction and advanced separation technologies to safely and economically process critical materials. These capabilities — found in few facilities across the United States — allow researchers to process materials like natural uranium, thorium, cobalt and lithium, supporting domestic production of advanced nuclear reactors, grid-scale energy storage and defense technologies.

“Idaho is positioned to lead in securing the resources that power everything from renewable energy systems to defense technologies,” said INL Director John Wagner. “By combining our laboratory’s unique capabilities with ISU’s academic excellence, we’re creating a center of excellence for developing resilient, domestic supply chains for critical and strategic materials, including those needed for advanced nuclear fuels.”

In partnership with ISU and the University of Idaho, the Center will also help prepare Idaho’s future workforce for careers in advanced energy systems, materials science, advanced manufacturing and national security. By offering hands-on research opportunities and direct industry collaboration, the facility will help students gain in-demand skills while fueling economic growth across Idaho.

“As the demand for critical materials grows, INL and Idaho universities will work side by side to develop real-world solutions to strengthen America’s supply chain,” John Wagner said. “Together, we’re not just solving today’s challenges — we’re building the foundation for a resilient energy future powered by American innovation.”