With endorsement still elusive, Zohran Mamdani again meets with Rep. Hakeem Jeffries

(CNN) — New York City Democratic mayoral nominee Zohran Mamdani met with House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries on Tuesday, the campaign told CNN.

The meeting comes as the Brooklyn Democrat continues to hold back his endorsement of Mamdani, who clinched the Democratic nomination in June in part by winning a significant share of votes in the district Jeffries represents.

Jeffries first met with Mamdani in July.

The Tuesday meeting was held at a church in the Bedford-Stuyvesant section of Brooklyn, the heart of Jeffries’ district. Rep. Yvette Clarke, chair of the Black Congressional Caucus who also represents parts of the borough, was also present at the meeting, Mamdani’s campaign confirmed.

The meeting lasted approximately 90 minutes and was attended by about 20 local pastors from churches in Brooklyn.

“Zohran joined Congresswoman Clarke and Congressman Jeffries today to meet with Black clergy leaders from across central Brooklyn,” Dora Pekec, a spokesperson for Mamdani’s campaign, told CNN in a statement. “They engaged in a wide-ranging discussion on a number of issues including the urgent affordability crisis and the exodus of Black New Yorkers from the five boroughs — and Zohran shared his agenda to make sure every New Yorker can afford to continue to call this city home and live a life of dignity.”

Jeffries, who had no existing relationship with Mamdani prior to the democratic socialist’s shocking win, has said in recent days he and Mamdani have had “candid and constructive” conversations.

“We are in engaging in a conversation about the future of New York City, about the issues that need to be addressed, particularly the housing crisis,” Jeffries told CNN’s Dana Bash on Sunday.

Jeffries’ ongoing conversations with Mamdani could prove significant as he campaigns towards the general election in November. While Mamdani won significant support across New York City, he struggled to gain support from older Black voters, including middle class moderates in Brooklyn.

