5 things to know for August 27: India tariffs, Package deliveries, Social Security, FEMA, Revolution wind project

President Donald Trump is planning to make a big adjustment to his Cabinet. On Monday, he told reporters that the Department of Defense is going to change its name within “the next week or so.”

1️⃣ India tariffs

President Trump has followed through on his threat to double tariffs on imports from India to 50%. The move aims to punish the world’s fifth-largest economy for importing Russian oil and helping Moscow finance its war with Ukraine. The higher tariffs could also endanger relations with one of America’s most important trading partners and cause consumer prices to soar. Earlier this month, when Trump vowed to impose what he called “secondary sanctions,” India signaled it would respond. Since chemicals, oils/gases and aerospace products and parts are the top American exports to India, these industries could be among the most vulnerable if New Delhi decides to slap retaliatory tariffs on US goods.

2️⃣ Package deliveries

Waiting for a package to arrive from overseas? It may not be coming any time soon. Previously, goods worth $800 or less were allowed to enter the US duty free under the “de minimis” exemption. However, the Trump administration will eliminate that tariff exemption on Friday. In response, many countries — including Austria, Australia, Belgium, Germany, India, Japan, New Zealand, South Korea, Taiwan and Thailand — have suspended some parcel shipments to the US until further notice. According to US Customs and Border Protection, more than 1.36 billion de minimis shipments entered the country last fiscal year.

3️⃣ Social Security

The Department of Government Efficiency may have put Americans’ personal information at risk. According to a whistleblower complaint filed by the chief data officer at the Social Security Administration, DOGE employees created a live copy of Social Security records for more than 300 million Americans and uploaded the data to a vulnerable cloud computing server. The copy of the agency’s database — which contained people’s names, Social Security numbers, dates of birth, addresses, citizenship status, parents’ names and other personal information — “apparently lacks any security oversight from SSA or tracking to determine who is accessing or has accessed the copy of this data,” Charles Borges said in his whistleblower disclosure. SSA spokesperson Nick Perrine said the data has been walled off from the internet and is monitored by staff.

4️⃣ FEMA

FEMA has placed several employees on administrative leave just one day after they signed a letter to Congress warning that the Trump administration’s overhaul of the agency could lead to catastrophic failures in disaster response. While more than 180 current and former FEMA employees signed the letter, titled “Katrina Declaration,” most did so anonymously. Only 36 signed publicly, including Virginia Case, a supervisory management and program analyst, who said she was “disappointed but not surprised” to be placed on leave. FEMA’s move echoes the actions taken earlier this summer at the EPA, where roughly 140 employees were suspended days after they signed a public letter raising concerns about the treatment of federal workers and the administration’s regulations on climate and public health.

5️⃣ Revolution Wind project

The White House has stopped construction of a massive wind farm off the coast of Rhode Island, a decision that could put thousands of jobs in jeopardy. Once finished, the Revolution Wind project was expected to provide enough energy to power upwards of 350,000 homes across Rhode Island and Connecticut without burning fossil fuels. Last week, the Bureau of Ocean Energy Management ordered a halt to work on the wind farm — even though it was 80% complete — citing “concerns related to the protection of national security interests.” Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont said halting the project would hurt the state’s economy and hamper regional grid reliability. Tory Mazzola, spokesperson for Ørsted Americas, one of the site’s developers, noted the project also supports more than 2,500 US workers.

