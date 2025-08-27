Idaho lawmakers need parents’ help evaluating child custody laws.

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - If you or someone you know has ever been confused or frustrated by child custody laws, you'll be interested in a hearing at the College of Eastern Idaho on Thursday, August 28th.

The Child Custody and Family Relations Task Force, created by the Idaho Legislature, is digging into state practices to see if they align with Idaho's laws, for an important reason.

"Idaho is a family state," said Representative Barb Ehardt, R-Idaho Falls. "And as a family state, we should be looking out primarily for the best interests of the children."

The meeting starts tomorrow at 10 AM at the College of Eastern Idaho in Building 3, room 306. It will last several hours. The task force will hear from experts first, then the remainder of the time will be for parents to share their experiences with Idaho's child custody laws.

