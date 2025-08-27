Marijuana smells and rowdy fans: Why Arthur Ashe Stadium and the US Open are so unique and sometimes divisive

By Ben Church, CNN

(CNN) — Less than two months ago, the tennis world had descended onto Wimbledon’s pristine green courts, where the sound of tennis balls echoed around hushed courts.

Spectators, on the whole, observed an almost librarian state of quiet, watching the players, dressed all in white, battle it out in one of sport’s most beautiful surroundings.

Fast forward to this week and the same players are now fighting for another title at the US Open. The atmosphere, though, is altogether different.

While Wimbledon – and most other tennis tournaments – require near total silence on court, the reality at Flushing Meadows is something slightly more boisterous.

Instead of hushed tones, loud music blares out from speakers between points, supporters are anything but quiet and there is said to be a sense of chaos in the air.

“It’s an assault on the senses in every way,” sports journalist Molly McElwee told CNN Sports. “It’s kind of chalk and cheese if you’re comparing to Wimbledon. The US Open atmosphere is completely different.”

McElwee, who has worked at the US Open twice in recent years, said the feeling around Flushing Meadows during the grand slam is more akin to a soccer match than a regular tennis tournament.

Fans are there to enjoy themselves, she said, frequently fueled by the beverages on offer – notably the Honey Deuce cocktails which flow freely throughout the tournament.

“The US Open is definitely one of the loudest slams, certainly the brightest, the biggest, in a lot of senses,” she said.

“The city that it’s in, New York, is obviously all of those things. I think the slam is a real reflection of the city.”

If players can handle the noise, they must also tackle the traffic-packed commute to the grounds and then the distinct odors wafting around the courts.

From fried food to the reported smells of marijuana, many journalists and players have noted how distracting the scent of the tournament can sometimes be.

World No. 12 Casper Ruud has already spoken about the ongoing issue of marijuana smells floating across the grand slam, a topic which has seen increased discussion since a bill was signed in 2021 allowing recreational marijuana use across the state by adults 21 or over.

“I’m not a big fan of the smell of weed when you walk around. Every corner of every street, you smell it,” Ruud said after competing in the mixed doubles event last week, adding that he still enjoys playing at the tournament.

Feverish crowds

Arthur Ashe Stadium, the biggest tennis court in the world, naturally produces the most fiery atmosphere at the US Open, where players sometimes struggle to focus.

McElwee, who recently published the book “Building Champions: Paths to Success in Women’s Tennis,” has witnessed first hand how breathtaking the noise can be inside the arena.

She recalls Serena Williams’ run in 2022, before the American retired, as a moment where the US Open crowd was at its best.

“The crowd noise during that run for her was unlike anything I’ve ever experienced, definitely in sport, just in the way that I’ve never been in such a united crowd,” she said. “Every person in that stadium was obviously rooting for her, but also they were just so loud, so engaged.”

But the feverish crowds are also seen in smaller arenas on the grounds, and not always in the best way.

That was demonstrated to the extreme on Sunday, during Daniil Medvedev’s match against Benjamin Bonzi inside Louis Armstrong Stadium.

With the latter serving for the match, a cameraman mistakenly walked onto the court which slightly delayed Bonzi’s second serve. As a result, chair umpire Greg Allensworth put the Frenchman back onto his first serve, sparking an astonishing outburst from Medvedev who whipped the crowd into a frenzy.

The first-round match was then delayed by around six minutes with the crowd screaming and shouting every time Bonzo went to serve. The whistles and shouts continued to ring out, with Bonzo then being continuously booed after play resumed.

“It was so noisy, I never thought to wait so long before a point and between points,” Bonzo said after eventually winning the match.

“It was a situation, very weird, and then obviously it’s tough to, like, refocus on the game to play. And even during the points, it was very noisy, so it was tough to hear the ball, the strikes and everything.”

There was then another strange incident involving a supporter on Tuesday during Jacob Fearnley’s match against Roberto Bautista Agut.

A fan had been vocally supporting Fearnley at the start of the contest, but then suddenly switched his allegiance towards the end of the third set.

“I wanted to say something. He switched quick. It wasn’t abuse, just confusing and extremely loud. He didn’t say a nice thing after that,” Fearnley said, according to BBC Sport, after winning the match.

‘Casual’ atmosphere

While the often dizzying atmosphere can throw players off their game, there are some who cherish it.

American star Frances Tiafoe is someone who is a supporter of a bit more drama in matches, preferring to stretch the limits of what has long been called a “gentleman’s sport.”

He’s previously spoken about embracing the chaos at the US Open and thought the pantomime-like participation in the Medvedev match was “funny as hell.”

American all–action star Ben Shelton is another who thrives in a more partisan environment.

“I guess I find peace in the chaos,” the 2023 US Open semifinalist told reporters prior to this year’s tournament.

“I feel more uncomfortable at the quiet tournaments where there is not much going on, not as many fans, or the ground isn’t packed with people, or there is not a stigma of excitement around the tournament.

“For me, that’s what I live for, playing these tournaments … There are other tournaments that are sick, they’re cool, but for me just can’t compare, because that energy is not there when you’re driving from the city to the site or, you know, getting ready to walk out on Arthur Ashe.

“For me, there is no feeling like it. That’s my personal opinion. But that’s where I have always felt at home playing and the reason I feel like I play my best tennis there.”

World No. 11 Emma Navarro is another who enjoys the “more casual” environment at the US Open, compared to the more “proper” etiquette seen at tournaments such as Wimbledon.

For example, given the sheer size of Arthur Ashe Stadium, many fans at the top of the arena tend to walk and talk during points.

In other tournaments that would be a forbidden, but Navarro said she almost prefers the fact that not everyone in the stands is really paying close attention.

“It makes me feel like not all the focus is on me. People are here for the event and, you know, they’re grabbing a beer, eating their hot dog. It’s a sporting event for them,” she told reporters ahead of this year’s event.

“I don’t feel like everyone’s eyes are fixated on me when I’m playing, which I kind of like. I think it’s fun and I kind of can definitely appreciate the sort of New York vibe about it.”

Whether for or against the boisterous atmosphere, the US Open doesn’t look like it’s changing anytime soon.

For some, it’s perhaps a sign of what tennis tournaments in the future might look like, as the sport continues to find new ways to attract audiences.

Either way, it poses a different challenge for players to tackle, offering some welcome diversity on the tour.

“There’s been a lot of different winners in the last 10 years, on both the men’s and women’s side,” McElwee said.

“Maybe that is partly because of the atmosphere and partly because it’s at the end of the year.

“You really need to have your energy up all the time. It maybe saps some of the players’ energy, and it’s kind of who can live with the city, who can live with that atmosphere, as well as what they can do on the court. They’re the ones that will succeed.”

