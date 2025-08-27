Rescuers race to reach victims as Russian strikes pound Kyiv, killing at least eight, including a child

By Laura Sharman, Svitlana Vlasova, CNN

(CNN) — Kyiv was struck by a “massive attack” from Russia overnight with multiple drone and missiles killing at least eight people, including a child, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Thursday.

“People may still be trapped under the rubble. Dozens are wounded,” Zelensky said on X.

“These Russian missiles and attack drones today are a clear response to everyone in the world who, for weeks and months, has been calling for a ceasefire and for real diplomacy,” he added.

Ukrainian authorities said some 500 rescuers and 1,000 police officers were responding to multiple locations.

“Mountaineers, dog handlers, psychologists, engineering and fire and rescue equipment are being deployed. Robotic equipment is being actively used to clear the area so that rescuers can work faster,’ interior minister Ihor Klymenko said.

