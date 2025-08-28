Federal judge bars Kari Lake from ousting Voice of America’s director

By Liam Reilly, CNN

(CNN) — A federal judge on Thursday barred Kari Lake, an ally of President Donald Trump, from firing Voice of America Director Michael Abramowitz.

Judge Royce Lamberth of the US District Court for the District of Columbia ordered Abramowitz’s reinstatement, saying the director must remain in his role until he can be lawfully removed.

Lake, a senior adviser for the US Agency for Global Media, which oversees Voice of America, put VOA’s entire workforce on administrative leave and pulled funding from every other US-backed broadcaster earlier this year.

Abramowitz can only be removed by a majority vote of the VOA’s advisory board, according to Lamberth’s decision. But there’s a catch: The Trump administration fired the broadcaster’s entire board earlier this year.

“To the extent the Board’s current lack of quorum institutes a practical barrier to removing Abramowitz, the Broadcast Act gives the President a straightforward remedy: replacing the removed members,” Lamberth wrote in his opinion following the ruling.

