France, Germany and UK begin process of reimposing UN sanctions on Iran over nuclear program

(CNN) — France, Germany and the United Kingdom have begun the process to reimpose UN sanctions on Iran over its nuclear program.

The triggering of the snapback sanctions comes as diplomatic efforts to restrain Iran’s growing nuclear program have faltered. Tehran has warned there could be consequences for the move.

The “E3” countries notified the UN Security Council Thursday that they were triggering the snapback mechanism, which was included as part of the 2015 Iran nuclear deal. Iran has increasingly breached the nuclear deal after President Donald Trump withdrew the US from the deal in 2018.

The process takes 30 days, giving Tehran a window to take action to stop the reimposition of the sanctions. The ability to trigger the snapback sanctions expires in October 2025, which prompted the E3 to do so now.

“It’s not a decision that has been taken at all lightly,” a British official said Thursday.

The official said the E3 made the decision due to Iran’s “significant noncompliance” with the 2015 deal, its highly enriched uranium stockpiles, and what they described as a lack of “sufficient response on the Iranian side” to reach a diplomatic agreement.

Still, Europeans have expressed hope that Tehran will engage diplomatically in the 30 days.

“We don’t think it’s the end of diplomacy, and we remain committed to a negotiated solution,” the official said.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

