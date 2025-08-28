Hurricane Katrina heroes, supersized engagement rings, living with young COPD: Catch up on the day’s stories



Labor Day is almost here! Whether you're throwing a block party or keeping things low-key, these 15 cookout classics will help you kick off the weekend right.

1️⃣ Hurricane heroes

Twenty years ago, a group of men you’ve likely never heard of made a life-altering decision: they stayed. As Katrina barreled toward New Orleans, they left behind their families and braced for the storm. After the flood defenses failed and the city was left nearly lifeless, they remained for months — working in silence to help bring it back.

America’s relationship to gun ownership is unique, and its role in our society is a global outlier. As the tally of gun-related deaths continues to grow daily, here’s a look at how this weapon’s culture in the US compares to the rest of the world.

Chronic obstructive pulmonary disease is one of the top 10 causes of death in the US — and it’s not just a disease of old age. A new study highlighted by CNN wellness expert Dr. Leana Wen reveals how this chronic lung condition can also pose serious threats to younger adults.

For years, computer science degrees, or even certificates from coding bootcamps, seemed like a golden ticket to a sustainable, well-paying job. But for recent graduates, job openings are more competitive and harder to come by.

Taylor Swift said yes, and fans still haven’t come down from the high. But it’s not just the romance with Travis Kelce that’s making headlines. Her dazzling engagement ring is part of a growing trend — celebrity rings are getting bigger, bolder and more extravagant.

🤖 Think before you prompt: Every day, people send over 2.5 billion messages to ChatGPT — and yes, that has an environmental impact. As AI tools grow in popularity, so does the energy required to power them. But don’t worry: There are simple ways to make your next chatbot conversation a little more planet-friendly.

Minneapolis Catholic school shooting: Police say shooter expressed ‘indiscriminate hate’

Federal judge bars Kari Lake from ousting Voice of America’s director

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution will stop printing newspapers on December 31

🛖 Designing for the deluge: In flood-prone Vietnam, architects are turning to tradition — using bamboo, clay and floating platforms — to build structures that adapt to rising waters. From breathable studios to buoyant homes, these designs reflect a deep harmony with nature.

🤓 Which enzyme, found only in Homo sapiens, might explain why we outsmarted our evolutionary cousins?

A. ADSL (adenylosuccinate lyase)

B. ATP synthase

C. Amylase

D. Oxytocinase

🧠 Quiz answer: A. A new study suggests that the ADSL enzyme may have made humans more competitive water seekers than our closest extinct relatives.

