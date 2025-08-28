Skip to Content
Officials break ground for new nuclear reactor at INL

“We’re getting back into a new nuclear age,” said INL Lab Director, John Wagner.
Noah Farley
today at 12:27 PM
Published 2:18 PM

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) — Ground was broken at Idaho National Laboratory for a new nuclear reactor Thursday, August 28.

INL is working with Aalo Atomics, a company that mass-manufactures nuclear plants. Representatives from both companies broke ground together for Aalo-X, “the nuclear industry’s first experimental extra modular nuclear reactor (XMR).”

“We’re getting back into a new nuclear age,” said INL Lab Director, John Wagner. “Multiple companies like Aalo, their first groundbreaking, are paving the way toward to this new nuclear age where we will see a lot of growth in clean nuclear power for the nation. And this is particularly important in terms of the energy demand growth that we're experiencing as a nation and across the world.”

Aalo Atomics was recently chosen by the U.S. Department of Energy to participate in President Trump’s Nuclear Reactor Pilot Program.

The new nuclear reactor is planned to start operating by July 4, 2026.

Noah Farley

Noah is a reporter for Local News 8.

