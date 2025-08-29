Exclusive: Trump administration plans to send hundreds of Guatemalan children in government custody back to home country

By Priscilla Alvarez, CNN

(CNN) — The Trump administration is moving to repatriate hundreds of Guatemalan children in government custody who arrived in the United States alone, according to multiple sources familiar with the planning who described the scope of the effort as unprecedented.

It’s the latest in a series of moves since President Donald Trump returned to office focused on unaccompanied migrant children in the United States — in this case, plucking kids out of government custody, where they’re waiting to be released to a relative or guardian in the US who can care for them while they make their case for protection, and sending them to Guatemala, where they’re expected to be reunited with family.

The administration has identified more than 600 children from Guatemala in the custody of the Health and Human Services Department, which is charged with their care until they can be released, to potentially deport as a part of a pilot program in coordination with the Guatemalan government, according to two sources.

The children, ranging in age, are believed to not have a parent in the US, though they may have a relative, one of the sources said. It’s unclear what immigration process the administration plans to use to remove the children, though discussions have included voluntary departure.

Internally, officials have called the removals repatriations and not deportations, sources told CNN, implying the children impacted are not being involuntarily removed. Advocates and former officials, however, expressed skepticism about children’s understanding of their removal, particularly because many don’t have attorneys.

Generally, for example, kids in custody are not affirmatively offered the option to leave voluntarily, and those who request it must have it approved by an immigration judge.

“Having children’s cases in immigration court when they’re choosing voluntary departure is a protective mechanism,” said Shaina Aber, executive director of the Acacia Center for Justice, adding that an immigration judge is there to ensure the child knows what it means, are making the choice of their own free will, and aren’t being put in harm’s way.

There are just under 2,000 children in HHS custody, according to federal data. The majority of the unaccompanied migrant children who arrive to the US southern border are from Guatemala, Honduras or El Salvador.

CNN reached out to HHS and the Department of Homeland Security for comment. The Guatemalan embassy declined to comment.

Trump and his aides have fixated on migrant children released in the United States, arguing that they are in harm’s way and unaccounted for, as well as critiquing the Biden administration’s handling of those children. Former Biden officials and several experts refute those claims.

The Trump administration has conducted welfare checks of migrant children residing in the country, set up additional hurdles for children in custody to be released to parents or relatives in the US, placed children in expedited immigration proceedings, begun interviewing children in custody, and have had federal agents ask certain kids encountered in immigration enforcement operations if they want to voluntarily leave the country, among a series of other measures.

The policy changes stem in part from the belief among senior Trump officials that the vetting procedures that have been in place for years aren’t sufficient.

“Our main focus right now is not to just make sure the border is the most secure than we ever had, which it is now, but to find the thousands and thousands of children that were trafficked into this country, released to unvetted sponsors,” White House border czar Tom Homan said at a summit in July.

This week, the administration directed federal field specialists, who serve as regional liaisons to care providers and stakeholders, to cease all releases of Guatemalan children into the custody of certain sponsors, like relatives. They were also told to halt approvals of sponsors for Guatemalan children who are in government custody and don’t have a parent in the United States, according to guidance reviewed by CNN.

“Blocking releases based only on the child’s nationality is a clear violation of federal law and regulations that require (the Office of Refugee Resettlement) to release children to a suitable sponsor without unnecessary delay,” said Neha Desai, managing director of Children’s Human Rights & Dignity at the National Center for Youth Law.

While immigrant advocates maintain that child safety should be a priority, particularly when dealing with vulnerable migrant children, they argue that the Trump administration’s policies risk doing more harm than good.

Unaccompanied children residing in the US are usually afforded special protections given that they are considered a vulnerable population. They are generally placed with family members already living in the US but are still deemed unaccompanied because they entered the country alone.

The Trafficking Victims Protection Reauthorization Act, which has been in place for more than two decades, provides protections for unaccompanied migrant children who arrive and reside in the US, including screening them to see if they are victims of human trafficking or have a credible fear of persecution in their home country.

Children from Mexico and Canada have been asked to voluntarily depart as part of the removal process along the US southern border, but that hasn’t been true for kids of other nationalities and it’s unclear how recent directives align with the protections outlined in law.

“In our experience, children leave because they’re not safe, so it could be the parent in country of origin is the person who was harming them, or you have a parent unable to protect them because the gangs are coming after them. Having a parent or family member in country of origin doesn’t always equal having a safe place to go back,” said Jennifer Podkul, chief of global advocacy for Kids in Need of Defense, a group that works with unaccompanied migrant minors.

CNN previously reported that federal agents had been directed to ask migrant teens encountered in the US whether they want to leave the country, marking a departure from long-standing protocol which required that authorities turn most unaccompanied children to HHS.

The administration has been leaning on so-called self-deportations as part of Trump’s sweeping mass deportation campaign. Some families, including those from mixed-status households, have opted to leave the country voluntarily, fearful of the administration’s immigration crackdown. Children in custody have also previously asked to leave the country.

Experts and child advocates say that some children in custody have grown desperate — and officials have privately acknowledged that some kids have been languishing in custody. The average length of care for children in custody has jumped from 67 days in December 2024 to 187 days in July 2025 as guidelines to release kids have become more stringent.

