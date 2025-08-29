Pop up wedding dress shop providing cost-effective options for brides stops in Pocatello

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI)– Dress Express, a family owned wedding dress supplier based in Montana, brought over 1,400 dresses to the Portneuf Valley to give brides an affordable chance to look their best on the big day.

Stacy Sommer, owner of Dress Express, said she started the business three years ago after buying 'sample dresses' from large bridal salons to keep the clothing out of the landfill and help out brides-to-be by offering the outfits at a steep discount.

"We start at 50 bucks, so almost anybody can afford a wedding dress," said Sommer. "Even if it's just quick to the elopement and the justice of the peace, everybody should be able to wear a dress if they want to."

Dress Express' pop up sale is Friday, August 29, until 4 p.m. and Saturday, August 30, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m at the Red Lion Hotel in Pocatello. For more information, you can visit Dress Express' website.