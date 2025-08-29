Powerlifters compete to break world records in Idaho Falls

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) — People are gathering from over a dozen different countries for a powerlifting competition.

The 2025 AWPC World Championships and WPC-AWPC World Cup Record Breakers are being held at the Hilton Garden Inn in Idaho Falls. Lifters are setting new records for the state, the country, and the world.

Thursday, August 29, was the women’s competition. Everyone supported each other to conquer the crushing weight. It takes a whole team to prepare the weight for each competitor and make sure they’re safe.

"It can be dangerous if you're not paying attention to what's going on. And that's the purpose of it is to help the lifters with their own safety," said Powerlifter Spotter Coco Rebel.

"The support as well is just amazing! Everyone cheering everyone on, just supporting each other," said Powerlifter Competitor Neave Newton.

There was a powerlifting competition for teenagers and a special olympics on Thursday. There will be more lifting competitions on Saturday and Sunday, both starting at 9:30 a.m.