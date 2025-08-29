Teen convicted of killing 12-year-old boy sentenced to 16 to 32 years in state prison

By AJ Sisson

YORK COUNTY, Pennsylvania (WGAL) — A York County teenager convicted of killing a 12-year-old Red Lion boy was sentenced to 16 to 32 years in state prison and seven years of probation.

Nolan Grove, now 15, shot and killed Kain Heiland in 2023. He was charged as an adult and convicted of third-degree murder in June of this year. He was also convicted of four counts of reckless endangerment and illegal gun possession.

“The judge did what she had to do. Her hands were tied for the most part.” said Grove’s defense attorney, Farley Holt, adding that the sentence was the most lenient possible under the circumstances.

During the hearing, eight of Heiland’s family members, friends, and neighbors delivered emotional statements. Kain’s mother described the two years since her son’s death as a “life sentence of grief and trauma.” His father addressed Grove directly, urging him to “do your time and change your life.”

Grove, who had his head down throughout the majority of Thursday’s proceedings, took it upon himself to make a statement, apologizing to Heiland’s family and expressed a desire for a second chance.

President Judge Maria Musti Cook, after reading Grove’s sentence, acknowledged a conversation between the now 15-year-old and herself about how he wants to better himself. Cook, talking about rehabilitation, said directly to Grove before letting the courtroom go, “what defines you is how you come out of this.”

“Do you think that he can achieve that rehabilitation that the judge was talking about?” asked WGAL’s AJ Sisson.

“I think he can,” said Holt. I’ve known Nolan since he was in diapers. I represented his mom in custody matters. So I’ve known both him and his brother since they were infants. You know, I think he’ll do well.”

As the sentencing concluded, Grove raised his head to hear his fate, one of the few times he looked up Thursday, marking a somber end to the over two year long case.

A jury proved guilty Nolan Grove on counts 1, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Count 1: Murder Of The Third Degree, 15-30 years in a State Correctional Institution

Count 3: Firearms Not To Be Carried Without License, 1-2 years in a State Correctional Institution, consecutive to Count 1.

Count 4: Possession Of Firearm By Minor, 3 years probation consecutive to Count 3.

Counts 5-8: Recklessly Endangering Another Person, 12 months probation, each count consecutive to each other, all consecutive to Count 4.

During a 2023 news conference announcing the charges against Grove, then-York County District Attorney Dave Sunday said witnesses and video were key evidence for the grand jury.

Charging documents indicate surveillance cameras inside the home of a boy who was with Grove and Heiland captured Grove pointing the red laser light of a gun at Heiland and Heiland saying, “Take your finger off the trigger.”

Police also said a two-hour FaceTime call placed by the third boy showed Grove pointing the gun at Heiland while Heiland was on the ground and shielding his face.

The boy said he heard Grove say after the shooting, “I am so sorry, K.” K is apparently short for Kain.

Witnesses also reported to police that Grove threatened other children prior to the shooting.

He approached two girls because he thought they had his friend’s scooter. One of the girls said Grove told them he wasn’t afraid to shoot someone and would if he could.

Another witness told police Grove pointed the gun at the girls as he walked away.

WGAL obtained the criminal complaint that provided a timeline of the events leading up to the shooting, as well as what investigators said happened after.

Heiland’s family and friends honored him on the one-year anniversary of his death.

Those who knew him said he was a wonderful son, grandson, cousin, and friend. He enjoyed Pokemon, wrestling, Flamin’ Hot Cheetos, the Baltimore Ravens, and playing with his little brothers.

“Not a day goes by that we don’t miss him,” said his grandmother, Kathy Rexroth. “His life was worth something. He wasn’t meant to be taken so early, and he should still be here. We all love him, and we all miss him.”

