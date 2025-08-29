Skip to Content
Year-long investigation leads to arrest of Rexburg man on child sexual abuse material charges

REXBURG, Idaho (KIFI) — After an investigation that spanned more than a year, a Rexburg man is facing charges of possession of child sexual abuse material.

Detectives arrested Tyler Waite this week. He was booked into the Madison County Jail, and his bond was set at $30,000.

According to a release by Madison County Sheriff Ron Ball, the investigation began on July 9, 2024, when a Madison County detective received a report from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) regarding an individual in the area. Following a comprehensive investigation, detectives with the Madison County Sheriff's Office were able to identify Waite as the suspect.

In a statement, Sheriff Ron Ball expressed his gratitude to the other law enforcement agencies that assisted in the case, including the ICAC Task Force, the Idaho Falls Police Department, the Bonneville County Sheriff's Office, and the Rexburg Police Department.

All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

