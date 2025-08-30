Museum exhibit and event brings art lovers together

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) — The Art Museum of Eastern Idaho is busy with events and a new exhibit for the public to enjoy.

The museum recently opened its first self-guided audio tour, Make Your Mark: A Celebration of Process, Passion, and Possibility. This exhibit features acrylic, watercolor, and mixed media works by local artists and educators.

Visitors get to put on headphones and hear interviews from the artists about the processes they went through while creating their pieces. The museum hopes visitors will feel encouraged to try their hand at art and create something of their own.

"I would love it if they would go home and get out of pencil and paper and or paint and fiddle around, doodle a little and have some fun with it. It's really quite fun," said Artist Gloria Miller Allen.

"The museum is here to celebrate education, empowering people to be creative, enjoy looking at art, contemplating, having a dialog with yourself as you look, and trusting that there's really no right answers in art. So it's a lot of fun to just explore," said Museum Executive Director Alexa Stanger.

Saturday, the museum brought back Rolling on the River, where art was made using a full-sized steamroller as a printing press. Visitors and local artists gathered in the parking lot as large woodblock prints were made. Stanger says the event brings artists and art lovers together in a way that is bold and dynamic.