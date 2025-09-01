AAA Idaho reminds drivers to be careful as Labor Day Weekend comes to a close

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) — Labor Day Weekend comes to a close today, so it might be crowded on the roads today and possibly tomorrow.

Gas prices are lower, says AAA Idaho, and hotels, airfares, and car rentals are cheaper than they were a year ago. The two-lane roads might be especially crowded because more people will be driving RVs and trailers, which often go slower.

“They're going a little bit slower and they're on these two lane roads. Sometimes people get impatient, start weaving in and out of those situations, trying to gain some ground, and that can be dangerous,” said AAA Idaho Public Affairs Director, Matthew Conde.

He also says if drivers are pulling trailers, they need to make sure their chains are snug, but not too tight. If the chains drag on the ground, they could spark a fire.

“You also don't want to cheat and twist that chain to try to shorten up that length," Conde said. "And the reason for that is if you get water or any kind of gunk or debris up into those...in between those links, well now you increase the chances of rusting and some other things that could go on there as well.”

Conde reminds drivers to be careful, be patient, and do their part so everyone on the roads can make it to their destinations safely.