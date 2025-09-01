Bridge collapse at Shoshone Ice Caves injures three

LINCOLN COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI) — Three people are recovering today after a bridge collapsed inside the popular Shoshone Ice Caves north of Twin Falls last night.

Lincoln County dispatch received a call around 5:47 p.m. reporting the collapse. While initial calls indicated as many as 20 people might be trapped, emergency crews on the scene quickly determined everyone was accounted for, though three people had been injured in the collapse.

File: Google Earth

One person reportedly suffered what appeared to be broken ribs, while two others had minor injuries, according to a release by the Lincoln County Sheriff's Office. Emergency responders, including personnel from Lincoln County EMS and Shoshone Fire, provided medical aid on site before the injured were transported for further treatment.

Sheriff René King thanked the first responders, including the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office, SIRCOMM, and LifeFlight, for their swift response in the rescue effort.