Idaho Falls City Council approves 2026 budget

The following is a news release from the City of Idaho Falls:

IDAHO FALLS (KIFI) — The Idaho Falls City Council has approved the city’s 2025-26 fiscal year budget, resulting in a balanced financial plan that outlines how public funds will be invested in essential services, infrastructure and community growth.

The City’s $389.6 million budget provides authority to fund all services and operations across 11 departments, from daily programs and staffing to major infrastructure and facility improvements. This budget sets the maximum spending limit, and supports essential services including public safety, utilities, the airport, library, parks and recreation and other resources residents rely on. About 16 percent of the budget, or $52 million comes from property taxes, while the remainder is covered by utilities, fees, grants, and other revenue sources.

“This budget is more than numbers on a page—it is a roadmap for how we will meet the needs of today while preparing for the challenges of tomorrow,” said Mayor Rebecca Casper. “We are committed to fiscal responsibility, supporting our workforce, and ensuring that city residents continue to receive the high-quality services they depend on.”

Key highlights of the approved budget include:

• A strong emphasis on public safety, with funding to sustain 12 firefighter positions previously supported by a federal SAFER grant, ensuring emergency response levels are maintained even after federal dollars expire. The budget also provides resources for facilities and equipment upgrades to keep pace with a growing population.

• Pay and benefit adjustments across all departments to help the city recruit and retain employees in a highly competitive labor market. These investments strengthen Idaho Falls’ ability to reduce turnover and ensure residents are served by experienced, well-trained staff.

• Investments in technology and infrastructure, with $111.4 million for capital projects across the city, including a major Idaho Falls Regional Airport terminal expansion, utility system upgrades, and facility improvements, along with the replacement of the city’s Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) system. Together, these investments address current needs, improve efficiency, and position Idaho Falls for long-term growth and resilience.

The budget also reflects community priorities identified in the City Council’s strategic plan. These priorities support investments in power, fiber, water, sanitation, parks, etc. to ensure Idaho Falls continues to grow while meeting the needs residents value most. These plans are informed by the results of the National Community Survey conducted earlier this year. This comprehensive survey of residents was designed to gauge citizen satisfaction with city services and quality of life.

The budget was adopted on Aug. 28 following a public hearing held on Aug. 14, where residents were invited to provide input and feedback.

“Our goal is always to balance the city’s core responsibilities with creative vision for improvement and innovation,” Casper said.

The 2026 Budget Book, a comprehensive financial document that outlines the City’s planned revenues and expenditures for the upcoming fiscal year, is now available online for residents to review. It offers a detailed look at how funds are allocated across city departments, upcoming capital projects, staffing investments and key initiatives that support Idaho Falls’ growth and quality of life.

View the 2026 Annual Budget Book https://www.idahofallsidaho.gov/ArchiveCenter/ViewFile/Item/4593