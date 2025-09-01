Skip to Content
Idaho Falls Police, Anheuser-Busch team up for 9/11 memorial stair climb

By
today at 10:41 AM
Published 10:44 AM

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) — In a moving tribute to the heroes of 9/11 and our local first responders, the Idaho Falls Police Department and Anheuser-Busch are hosting their annual 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb from today through September 11.

Police, firefighters, and Anheuser-Busch employees will honor the 343 firefighters, 60 police officers, and 8 paramedics who lost their lives by climbing 2,071 steps—matching the 110 floors of the Twin Towers.

Donations from the event will support three vital local charities: the Chaplains of Idaho, the Greater Idaho Falls Police Foundation, and the Idaho Falls Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 6 – Officer Wellness Fund.

To pledge your support or make a donation, click HERE.

