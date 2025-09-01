Skip to Content
News

Plane makes emergency landing in Power County wheat field

Power County Sheriff's Office
By
today at 6:07 PM
Published 6:09 PM

POWER COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI) — A plane with three people aboard made an emergency landing in a wheat field in the Aborn Valley south of Pauline after experiencing mechanical issues. Fortunately, the pilot and two passengers were uninjured, and the single-engine aircraft didn't suffer any damage, according to the Power County Sheriff's Office.

Power County Sheriff's deputies responded to the scene, where they documented the incident and provided transportation for the pilot and passengers. The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has been notified and will determine if further investigation is needed. This incident is a testament to the pilot's skill and calm under pressure, which ensured a safe outcome for everyone involved.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

News Release

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content