Plane makes emergency landing in Power County wheat field

POWER COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI) — A plane with three people aboard made an emergency landing in a wheat field in the Aborn Valley south of Pauline after experiencing mechanical issues. Fortunately, the pilot and two passengers were uninjured, and the single-engine aircraft didn't suffer any damage, according to the Power County Sheriff's Office.

Power County Sheriff's deputies responded to the scene, where they documented the incident and provided transportation for the pilot and passengers. The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has been notified and will determine if further investigation is needed. This incident is a testament to the pilot's skill and calm under pressure, which ensured a safe outcome for everyone involved.