Rexburg Soup Kitchen resumes weekly meals after summer break

today at 10:52 AM
REXBURG, Idaho (KIFI) — Starting this Wednesday, September 3rd, the Rexburg soup kitchen will once again be serving hot, nourishing meals at the VFW building. Whether you need a warm plate of food or some pantry items to take with you, everyone is welcome.

In an effort to restock their shelves for the fall and winter seasons, the organization will host a food donation drive this Saturday, September 6th, from 10 a.m. to noon. The community is encouraged to bring unopened pantry items to the back of the VFW building.

For those interested in volunteering or learning more, additional information can be found at justserve.org or the soup kitchen's official website at rexburg-soup-kitchen.square.site/.

