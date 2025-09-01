Skip to Content
TOBYMAC’s Hits Deep Tour 2026 to stop in Idaho Falls next spring

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) — Some of the biggest names in Christian music are headed to Idaho Falls next year. The Awakening Foundation announced this week that TOBYMAC's Hits Deep 2026 Tour will be at the Mountain America Center on Friday, March 6, 2026.

The multi-Grammy Award-winning rapper and singer-songwriter will be joined by an "outstanding lineup" that includes fellow Christian music stars Crowder and Jeremy Camp.

"What happens on stage is always rich, always passionate and intense,” TOBYMAC shared in the release. “My prayer is that everyone leaves the show refreshed spiritually, as well as moved by the music."

Tickets for the event go on sale at noon EST on Friday, September 12. For more information, click HERE.

