Willow Creek Fire 38% contained, crews make progress on north end

SMOOT, Wyo. (KIFI) — Fire crews are making progress on the Willow Creek fire. In a release this morning, Bridger-Teton National Forest rangers confirmed that the fire is now 38% contained.

The fire has only grown to around 65 acres since August 29, reaching 4065 acres today, according to the release.

Today, crews on the north end are working directly on the fire line to put out hot spots and secure the perimeter. On the east side, hoses and sprinklers have been set up near structures, ready to be used if the fire approaches, according to the release.

Evacuation zones remain at a 'SET' status, meaning residents should be prepared to evacuate at a moment's notice. The affected areas are from milepost 75 south to Salt Pass and west of Highway 89, from Reeves-Schwab Lane south to Gomm's Pond. To sign up for notifications, click HERE.

