22-Year-Old apprehended following work detail escape, BCSO thanks community for quick tips

UPDATE:

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) — After escaping his work detail crew this morning, 22-year-old Braxton Scott Larsen has been apprehended by the Idaho Falls Police Department. The Bonneville County Sheriff's Office thanked the community for their help, attributing the quick arrest to the "tips and information" sent in response to their post.

ORIGINAL:

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) — The Bonneville County Sheriff's Office is searching for 22-year-old Braxton Scott Larson, who escaped from a work detail crew this morning at approximately 9:30 a.m.

Larson is described as having brown hair, hazel eyes, and weighing between 120 and 130 lbs. Authorities are reportedly pursuing escape charges.

If you have any information regarding Braxton Scott Larson's whereabouts, please contact dispatch immediately at (208) 529-1200. You can also submit an anonymous tip online at www.IFcrime.org.