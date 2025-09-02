Idaho Falls Fire Department urges residents to “stay vigilant” as wildfire season winds down

The following is a news release from the Idaho Falls Fire Department:

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) — As wildfire season begins to wind down, the City of Idaho Falls Fire Department urges residents to remain vigilant during Red Flag Warnings.

Issued by the U.S. National Weather Service, these warnings indicate weather conditions are ideal for wildfires to start and spread quickly. Community awareness and proactive safety measures are essential for keeping our neighborhoods and natural spaces safe from potentially devastating fires.

“Although Idaho Falls has limited wildland within city limits, we are surrounded by agricultural and recreational areas that can easily ignite and spread field fires,” said Fire Marshal Jim Newton. “Wildland fires can spread into urban neighborhoods, and in some cases, already have. Every citizen should do their part to be aware of fire dangers and help mitigate possible dangers.”

What is a Red Flag Warning?

A Red Flag Warning is a public alert that signals extreme fire danger due to weather conditions, typically a combination of strong winds, low humidity, and dry vegetation.

It does not mean a fire is currently burning, but it does mean that the risk is extremely high. Under these conditions, even a small spark can lead to a major fire.

During a Red Flag Warning, residents are encouraged to stay informed, follow all fire restrictions and be aware of activities that could accidentally start a fire.

Preventing Wildfires Starts With You

Avoid Sparks : Refrain from using outdoor equipment such as lawnmowers, chainsaws or welding tools during Red Flag Warnings, as they can easily create sparks.

: Refrain from using outdoor equipment such as lawnmowers, chainsaws or welding tools during Red Flag Warnings, as they can easily create sparks. Campfire Safety : Make sure your campfire is completely extinguished before leaving. Drown it with water, stir the ashes, and repeat until the fire is cool to the touch. Always use designated fire rings equipped with a wire mesh spark arrestor.

: Make sure your campfire is completely extinguished before leaving. Drown it with water, stir the ashes, and repeat until the fire is cool to the touch. Always use designated fire rings equipped with a wire mesh spark arrestor. Vehicle Maintenance : Ensure that vehicles and trailers are well maintained. Dragging chains, faulty exhaust systems, or even parking on dry grass can cause sparks that lead to fires. Use rubber hitch covers and avoid off-road driving in dry areas.

: Ensure that vehicles and trailers are well maintained. Dragging chains, faulty exhaust systems, or even parking on dry grass can cause sparks that lead to fires. Use rubber hitch covers and avoid off-road driving in dry areas. Safe Burning : Follow local regulations for burning debris, adhere to any burn bans and never burn during windy or dry conditions.

: Follow local regulations for burning debris, adhere to any burn bans and never burn during windy or dry conditions. Safe Target Shooting : Avoid shooting in dry, grassy areas or during Red Flag Warnings. Use non-incendiary ammo and clear the area of vegetation. Avoid using steel-jacketed or steel-core rounds, as they can spark when they strike rocks or hard surfaces.

: Avoid shooting in dry, grassy areas or during Red Flag Warnings. Use non-incendiary ammo and clear the area of vegetation. Avoid using steel-jacketed or steel-core rounds, as they can spark when they strike rocks or hard surfaces. Safe Smoking Habits: Never discard cigarettes or matches outdoors or from a vehicle. Use a sealed ashtray and ensure smoking materials are fully extinguished.

Never discard cigarettes or matches outdoors or from a vehicle. Use a sealed ashtray and ensure smoking materials are fully extinguished. Clear Vegetation: Create a defensible space around your home by removing dry leaves, weeds, and other flammable materials within 30 feet of structures. In urban areas, this includes yards, patios, and fences. Remember to clear gutters of dry leaves and pine needles, and trim trees and shrubs to maintain a 10-foot buffer from roofs and chimneys.

Create a defensible space around your home by removing dry leaves, weeds, and other flammable materials within 30 feet of structures. In urban areas, this includes yards, patios, and fences. Remember to clear gutters of dry leaves and pine needles, and trim trees and shrubs to maintain a 10-foot buffer from roofs and chimneys. Avoid Fireworks: Fireworks, from sparklers to aerial displays, are extremely dangerous during dry conditions. Sparks and embers travel far and can ignite fires in seconds. Leave the fireworks to professionals or avoid them altogether during Red Flag Warnings.

Stay Informed, Stay Safe

To see if there are any current Red Flag Warnings in the area, visit weather.gov.