“A long road of litigation ahead”: Attorneys for Victor Perez family to continue with civil suit after AG declines to press charges against officers

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) — While four Pocatello Police officers have been cleared of criminal charges for the fatal shooting of 17-year-old Victor Perez, an autistic teenager with cerebral palsy, the civil battle has only just begun.

After the Idaho Attorney General's Office announced its decision today not to file criminal charges against the four officers in the fatal shooting of Perez, the family's attorneys expressed disappointment but stated they were not surprised. The law firm Burris Nisenbaum Curry & Lacy confirmed that they will continue to pursue a civil lawsuit on behalf of the family.

"We spoke to the Perez family right after speaking to the attorney general's office and relayed the news to them. And said they were not surprised, of course. Disappointed. Definitely disappointed," said Cook.

In June, the attorneys filed an expanded civil lawsuit for the life of Victor Perez and for the endangerment of his mother and sister, who were nearby when he was shot.

Cook said the firm is waiting to receive the official report from the Attorney General's Office before filing an amended complaint for the civil lawsuit. He noted that they had only received the letter announcing the determination so far and added that it could take up to two months or longer for new developments to be announced. Once an amended complaint is filed, the firm plans to hold a press conference to update the public.

"That signifies that we just have a long road of litigation ahead. And that's really what it comes down to," Cook explained. "This case is going to go on for years. Litigation goes on for a long time, especially in federal court. And both sides have a chance. Just like we as plaintiffs get to make the allegations, the defendants have an opportunity to stick up for themselves as well."

