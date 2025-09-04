American Falls man hospitalized with “life-threatening injuries” after stabbing incident

AMERICAN FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) — An American Falls man is in the hospital with life-threatening injuries after a stabbing late Wednesday night.

Police were called to the Grand Cascade Apartment complex around 11:35 p.m. on a report of a stabbing. Officers arrived to find an adult male with serious stab wounds. The man was immediately taken to a local hospital.

Investigators later identified a single suspect who was taken into custody without further incident. The American Falls Police Department has confirmed there is no ongoing threat to the public, as the incident is believed to be isolated.

Police are actively investigating the stabbing. Local News 8 is keeping track of this developing story and will provide updates as more details are released.