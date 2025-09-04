Justice for Victor supporters to rally at City Hall after officers cleared in shooting investigation

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) — Supporters of Victor Perez are planning to gather at the Pocatello City Council meeting tonight to speak out after the investigation into his shooting concluded.

On Wednesday, the Idaho Attorney General’s office announced its determination based on an investigation by the Eastern Idaho Critical Incident Task Force: the four officers who shot Perez would not be criminally charged.

In response, moderators of the "Justice for Victor" Facebook page have organized what they are calling a "peaceful community gathering" for this evening. Online posts have also encouraged people to sign up to speak at the regular city council meeting.

Local News 8 is keeping track of this developing story and will provide updates from the meeting.