Skip to Content
News

Justice for Victor supporters to rally at City Hall after officers cleared in shooting investigation

KIFI
By
New
today at 3:25 PM
Published 5:28 PM

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) — Supporters of Victor Perez are planning to gather at the Pocatello City Council meeting tonight to speak out after the investigation into his shooting concluded.

On Wednesday, the Idaho Attorney General’s office announced its determination based on an investigation by the Eastern Idaho Critical Incident Task Force: the four officers who shot Perez would not be criminally charged.

In response, moderators of the "Justice for Victor" Facebook page have organized what they are calling a "peaceful community gathering" for this evening. Online posts have also encouraged people to sign up to speak at the regular city council meeting.

Local News 8 is keeping track of this developing story and will provide updates from the meeting.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Sam Ross

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content