Saturday high school volleyball scores – September 6

September 6, 2025 10:53 PM
(KIFI)
(Number of Sets Won)
Hillcrest 2
Evanston, WY  0

Hillcrest  2
Lyman, WY  0

Hillcrest  2
Star Valley 0

Hillcrest  1
Kelly Walsh, WY  2

Bonneville  2
Cokeville, WY  0

Grace Lutheran  3
American Heritage  0

Challis  3
Watersprings  1

Grace Lutheran  1
Leadore  3

North Gem  1
Watersprings  3

Star Valley 1
Bear Lake 2

Cokeville 0
Bear Lake 2

Green River  0
Bear Lake  2

East  0
Bear Lake  2

WEST JEFFERSON INVITATIONAL
West Jefferson  2
Aberdeen   0

Soda Springs  2
West Jefferson  0


