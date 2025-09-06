Saturday high school volleyball scores – September 6
(KIFI)
(Number of Sets Won)
Hillcrest 2
Evanston, WY 0
Hillcrest 2
Lyman, WY 0
Hillcrest 2
Star Valley 0
Hillcrest 1
Kelly Walsh, WY 2
Bonneville 2
Cokeville, WY 0
Grace Lutheran 3
American Heritage 0
Challis 3
Watersprings 1
Grace Lutheran 1
Leadore 3
North Gem 1
Watersprings 3
Star Valley 1
Bear Lake 2
Cokeville 0
Bear Lake 2
Green River 0
Bear Lake 2
East 0
Bear Lake 2
WEST JEFFERSON INVITATIONAL
West Jefferson 2
Aberdeen 0
Soda Springs 2
West Jefferson 0