Idaho State University hosting 9/11 Remembrance Week starting Monday

today at 10:03 AM
Published 11:48 AM

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI)– The ISU-based Institute of Rural Health is launching their annual 9/11 Remembrance Week, starting with a 'Day of Service' kick-off event on Monday, September 8.

At the event on Monday, ISU will host a 9/11 'Memorial Moment' and invite people to make Veteran Care Kits to support and show gratitude to local veterans.

The 9/11 Remembrance Week and kick-off event are free and open to everyone in the community. The event will take place on the Quad on Idaho State University's campus from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Sam Ross

