Wyoming crews make major headway on 4,066-Acre Willow Creek Fire

SMOOT, Wyo. (KIFI) — Firefighters are gaining ground on the Willow Creek Fire, which is now at 73% containment as of September 8. The now 4,066-acre fire started just over two weeks ago, three miles south of Smoot, near the Idaho-Wyoming border.

Crews have been diligently working around the fire's perimeter, extinguishing hot spots and strengthening fire lines. According to the US Forest Service, firefighters are continuing these efforts by felling dangerous snags and hazard trees that could pose a threat to fire lines.

As of yesterday, September 7, Wyoming Type 3 Team 3 assumed command of the Willow Creek Fire, which had been managed by Nevada Type 3 Team 2 since Aug. 24. Although Sunday’s rain and hail aided containment efforts, officials report that dry conditions are expected to return to the area today. There is no current estimate for when the fire will be fully contained.

All areas within the previously established evacuation zones have been downgraded to a "ready" status. This means residents are no longer under a mandatory evacuation but should be prepared to leave at short notice if conditions change.To keep track of evacuation updates, click HERE.