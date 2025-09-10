New details in Fremont County voter fraud case: FBI’s early involvement confirmed in court docs

ISALND PARK, Idaho (KIFI) — New court documents in the ongoing Fremont County voter fraud case reveal that the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) has been involved in the investigation since at least April 2024. This information comes from a probable cause affidavit filed by the Fremont County sheriff's office for one of the three individuals charged on September 2, 2025. Local News 8 first broke the news of the additional arrests on Tuesday, September 9th.

FBI's Role Confirmed in Affidavit

The affidavit, filed in the case of Teara Gailbraith, states that on April 26, 2024, Detective John Harding assisted "Special Agent Almeda from the Federal Bureau of Investigation." According to Detective Harding's sworn statement, the FBI agent was investigating an alleged voter fraud incident that occurred during the May 16, 2023, election in Island Park. This election included a ballot measure regarding the formation of the Island Park Community Auditorium District, to be funded by a lodging tax.

The affidavit further details that on May 2, 2024, Detective Harding obtained a list of challenged voters from the Fremont County clerk. According to the affidavit, Gailbraith's name was included in that list. She is accused of using a short-term rental address in Island Park, found on the website https://visitislandparkidaho.com, to vote in the election. The affidavit also notes that Gailbraith's driver's license, issued on December 26, 2023, lists a North Ogden, Utah, address.

While the exact number of names on this list is not disclosed, ten individuals have been arrested in connection with the investigation so far. According to arrest and property records, their primary addresses are in cities like Rigby, Ashton, Idaho Falls, and Herriman, Utah. Despite the subject matter, the arrests received little attention outside of Fremont County.

FBI's Role in Election Investigations

Local News 8 has reached out to the FBI field office in Salt Lake City for comment and is awaiting a response. However, the FBI's website provides insight into its role in such cases. The site states that the "DOJ’s role is limited to investigating and prosecuting violations of federal election laws and deterring criminal conduct." It adds, "DOJ generally does not engage in overt criminal investigative measures in matters involving alleged ballot fraud until the election in question has been concluded, its results certified, and all recounts and election contests concluded."

