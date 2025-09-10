Red Cross urges disaster readiness during National Preparedness Month

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI)– The Red Cross of Idaho and East Oregon are urging people to get their homes and loved ones ready to respond to disasters during National Preparedness Month through September.

Matt Ochsner, regional communications director for the Red Cross of Idaho, Montana, and East Oregon, said the most important things people can do to prepare for a disaster are make a family plan with evacuation routes and meeting places and make sure family members have stocked 'go bags' complete with medications, food, water, chargers, and specialized necessities like baby formula or pet supplies.

"You just never know when that siren may sound and there may be a disaster in your neighborhood," said Matt Ochsner, regional communications director for the Red Cross of Idaho, Montana, and East Oregon. "...Not only knowing where you're going, but what you're bringing as well, that really will take some of the panic out of a really stressful situation."

The Red Cross responds to nearly 200 disasters in Idaho and Eastern Oregon every year, including wildfires, floods, and severe winter storms, but the most common disaster is house fires.

Ochnser said having an escape plan that accounts for every family member is essential in case of a house fire, and keeping a working smoke alarm will cut the risk of death in a fire down 50%.

After making sure your household is taken care of, Ochsner said the next step is keeping track of people nearby who might need assistance in the event of a large-scale emergency.

"Red Cross is all about neighbors helping neighbors," said Ochsner. "It's always a good idea in your neighborhood to know which neighbors might be able to help you if you need help, and which neighbors might need your help during a disaster as well."

People can download the Red Cross' free emergency app for weather updates and preparedness tips. For more information on National Emergency Preparedness Month, you can visit the Red Cross website.