Willow Creek Fire almost fully contained; crews begin repair work

SMOOT, Wyoming (KIFI) — After an effort spanning over two and a half weeks, Wyoming firefighters are on the verge of fully containing the Willow Creek Fire. As of Wednesday, September 10, the blaze is 96% contained.

Scattered showers largely missed the area, but according to the US Forest Service - Bridger-Teton National Forest, this allowed crews to continue patrolling the fire's edge and gain ground on containment. Today, firefighters are monitoring the edge for any hot spots that could threaten the containment line.

Fire crews are also being allowed to return home after finishing their 14-day assignment, as fire management shifts to begin repair work on roads, trails, and fire lines used during suppression.

All previous evacuations have been lifted, and no evacuations are currently in effect. To stay informed of the most current evacuation and emergency updates, click HERE.