District 91 and Idaho Falls Education Association Reach Tentative Agreement

After months of negotiating, District 91 and the Idaho Falls Education Association have reached a tentative agreement.

The Education Association will be holding a ratification meeting on Wednesday, September 17th, at 3:00 p.m. in the auditorium at Taylor View Middle School.

The ratification meeting is an open meeting and anyone is welcome to attend. However, only members of the IFEA will be able to vote.

Students will be dismissed one hour early to allow staff to attend the meeting.

The Transportation Department will adjust bus schedules to accommodate the early dismissal.

Leaders of District 91 and the IFEA expressed thanks to education staff for their patience as they worked together to finalize an agreement.