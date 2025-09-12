Dr. Jeff Meldrum, beloved ISU professor and renowned “Bigfoot” expert, dies at 65

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) — The Idaho State University (ISU) community is mourning the loss of Dr. Jeff Meldrum, professor of anatomy and anthropology, who passed away earlier this week. According to a family Facebook post, his death came after a brief battle with brain cancer.

"The illness was brief and he passed with his family at his side," states the post.

Meldrum was a pillar and the longest serving member of the university's Department of Biological Sciences, where he had taught since 1993. Beyond the classroom, he gained recognition for his fascination and study of the legendary creature known as "Bigfoot" or Sasquatch, collecting one of the world's largest collections of "Bigfoot" evidence. His work was featured in numerous documentaries and television programs on the legendary creature.

"He loved teaching and researching Bigfoot. But he was a husband and father first. I am so grateful to have shared the last 17 years of my life with him. He was a force of nature," wrote Meldrum's wife, Lauren Stewart in the post.