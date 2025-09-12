Skip to Content
Friday high school football scores – September 12

high school football
high school football
Rigby  15
Bishop Kelly  29

Skyline  28
Madison  27

Ogden, UT  24
Preston  0

Pocatello  12
Blackfoot   41

Thunder Ridge 
Hillcrest

Century   42
Idaho Falls  33

South Fremont  28
West Jefferson   49

Teton  21
North Fremont  27

Sugar-Salem  21
Star Valley, WY 27

Malad   13
American Falls  26

Aberdeen  39
Salmon  6

Marsing  0
Ririe  41

Wendell  8
Grace   49

Soda Springs  13
Firth 8

Bear Lake  6
Snake River  37

Challis 
Butte County JV

Murtaugh  42
Rockland  20

North Gem  36
Sho-Ban   14

WYOMING H.S. FOOTBALL SCORES
Buffalo 
Jackson Hole

Douglas  9
Cody   28

Sugar-Salem  21
Star Valley, WY  27

