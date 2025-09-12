Friday high school football scores – September 12
Rigby 15
Bishop Kelly 29
Skyline 28
Madison 27
Ogden, UT 24
Preston 0
Pocatello 12
Blackfoot 41
Thunder Ridge
Hillcrest
Century 42
Idaho Falls 33
South Fremont 28
West Jefferson 49
Teton 21
North Fremont 27
Sugar-Salem 21
Star Valley, WY 27
Malad 13
American Falls 26
Aberdeen 39
Salmon 6
Marsing 0
Ririe 41
Wendell 8
Grace 49
Soda Springs 13
Firth 8
Bear Lake 6
Snake River 37
Challis
Butte County JV
Murtaugh 42
Rockland 20
North Gem 36
Sho-Ban 14
WYOMING H.S. FOOTBALL SCORES
Buffalo
Jackson Hole
Douglas 9
Cody 28
