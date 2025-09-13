Blackfoot takes 4 score victory over Pocatello

BLACKFOOT, Idaho (KIFI) – The Blackfoot Broncos overpower the Pocatello Thunder on Friday night, coming away with a 41-12 victory. Coming into the game, both teams held 1-1 records, but it was the Broncos who jumped out to a large early lead.

Quarterback Austin Arave hit Cade Esplin with a nice pass for a good gain, and on the very next play Esplin punched one in for a touchdown. Pocatello responded with a nice drive that included a completion to Huston Himmerich who was eventually taken down near the 20, but the drive resulted in no points for the Thunder.

Blackfoot continued to pile on points, with scores from Kaycen Edwards and Briggs Esplin, and found themselves with a 27-0 lead at halftime. The Broncos kept the pace the rest of the way, taking the win and improving to 2-1 on the season.

