Chubbuck police standoff suspect appears in court, charged with aggravated assault

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) — A 36-year-old man appeared in court today following a police standoff at an Extended Stay hotel over the weekend. Joshua Dahlinghaus is facing a felony aggravated assault charge after a Sunday incident that began with reports of a fight and a gun threat.

The standoff, which drew a large police presence, took place at the Extended Stay on West Burnside Avenue. According to the initial release, officers responded to the Pocatello motel after reports of a fight between two men and a gun threat. Police said the suspect allegedly held a woman hostage and pointed a possible BB gun at another. The situation escalated into a standoff, though police confirmed the Dahlinhaus had fled the scene before they made entry.

Dahlinghaus appeared for his arraignment at the Bannock County Courthouse via Zoom. During the hearing, a judge set his bail at $20,000 and issued a no-contact order prohibiting him from having any contact with the victim.

If convicted, Dahlinghaus could face up to five years in prison and a fine of up to $85,000. A preliminary hearing has been scheduled for September 25.