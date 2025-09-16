Heads Up, Pocatello: Expect sirens and lights as airport conducts emergency exercise tomorrow

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) — The Pocatello Regional Airport is scheduled to conduct a triennial live emergency exercise tomorrow, September 17th, from 9 AM to noon. This full-scale drill, mandated by the Federal Aviation Administration, is designed to evaluate and enhance the communication, coordination, and response capabilities of various agencies in the event of an aircraft emergency.

Pocatello residents and people in the surrounding area should expect to see emergency lights, sirens, and increased activity in and around the airport during the drill. Airport management is asking the public not to be alarmed, as this is only a controlled training.

The exercise will involve a simulated aircraft incident, where volunteer actors will play the roles of injured passengers to create a realistic training environment. As part of the drill, fire crews, law enforcement, and medical responders will transport the simulated victims to Portneuf Medical Center.

Airport management has confirmed that all scheduled commercial flights and regular airport operations will continue as normal and will not be impacted by the drill.